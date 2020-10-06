Asheville, NC Author Writes Realistic Fiction Novel
October 06, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPaper Planes, a new book by Barbara Willis Kimbrell, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Paper Planes delves into an array of social, moral, and philosophical issues without sounding too preachy. It is one woman's journey through the legal and prison system after taking a human life due to unforeseen circumstances. She is faced with her own internal struggles as she tries to reclaim her life, find hope, and, finally, self-forgiveness. Most importantly, it is a story about redemption.
About the Author
Paper Planes is Barbara Willis Kimbrell's second book. Her first book, aptly entitled Drunks, Monks and Mental Illness told a tale about addiction and the power it holds over a person. Ms. Kimbrell finds that writing is a mindful, therapeutic endeavor that not only taps into the creative process but can also be fun. Ms. Kimbrell is a semi-retired master's level social worker, artist, mother and proud owner of two fur babies. To learn more about her, follow her Facebook page @1suprisedauthor
Paper Planes is a 252-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2414-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
