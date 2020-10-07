Summit, NJ Author Publishes Book on Working Class Families
October 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Working Family's Guide to Truth in an Age of Unbelievable Lies, Cons, and Disinformation, a new book by George Lucaci, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Working Family's Guide to Truth… is a short treatise on how the American working family has struggled to survive the increasing inequalities inherent in our free enterprise system and still maintain a middle-class existence in the greatest country in the world.
Topics of discussion include the issues the working family has in:
It also discusses how the rapid pace of technological change is leaving a whole generation of workers untrained and ill prepared for a very uncertain future.
About the Author
George Lucaci has been a group head, partner, and thought leader with a demonstrated history of successfully working in the financial services industry in an executive capacity. He has over 40 years of experience with trading, investment banking, marketing, sales, and asset management.
Lucaci has served variously as head and founder of a major foreign exchange customer trading desk, head of Proprietary FX Futures Arbitrage trading desk, and served as a Director of Mortgage–Backed Securities at one of the leading trading banks on Wall Street. He led the charge in heading up risk management for a large hedge fund, researching and developing cutting edge AI capabilities. Lucaci was also one of the leading hedge fund capital raisers for 15 years.
Mr. Lucaci earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Duke University, where he later established the George Lucaci Endowment for Imaginative Writing in Creative Non-Fiction. He received his M.B.A. from George Washington University and was subsequently a member of the Business School Board of Advisors for over 15 years. He is the former President of the Summit, NJ, Board of Education.
Mr. Lucaci lives in Summit, NJ with his wife Barbara and has three grown children.
A Working Family's Guide to Truth in an Age of Unbelievable Lies, Cons, and Disinformation is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3169-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
