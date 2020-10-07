Midlothian, VA Author Writes Contemporary Fiction Novel
October 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Cricket Choir, a new book by Patricia Signorelli, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Our roles in life are temporary. Lydia knows this but was not ready to give up her in-touch parenting role when the time comes. This role has defined her for two decades. She loses her footing when her marriage also ends. Lydia journals her dilemma with candor and is surprised when fate steps in. A new role appears for her, adjusting her reality. She is needed again, but in a healthy way. Lydia's approach to her new role is open-but she does not see the positivity coming when she opens up to her new surroundings and even learns to appreciate the song of the crickets. Love becomes new again. So much of her new life draws upon her past but she journals how she views it fully now.
About the Author
Patricia Signorelli has always been a writer at heart. She has three children and eight grandchildren. Signorelli is a graduate of the College of William and Mary.
The Cricket Choir is 222 pages. It is available in both hardcover and paperback with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2485-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
