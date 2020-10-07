Buffalo, WY Veteran Publishes Debut Fiction Novel
October 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThree Plus One Survived, a new book by Robert G. Morris, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Written as a fictional account, Three Plus One Survived recounts harrowing tale of a plane crash in the Big Horn Mountains in 1950.
About the Author
Robert G. Morris was born on November 20, 1937. He lived on a flatten ranch where he and his family could see the Devil's Tower. He has worked on several ranches and finds great enjoyment in his life.
Three Plus One Survived is a 110-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0299-0 . It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
