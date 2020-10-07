Houston, TX Author Writes Spiritual Poetry Book
October 07, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Poetry Series, a new book by Vanessa M. Chattman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
There will probably always be speculation as to if spirits exist. Some think it's all hocus-pocus, while others may believe otherwise. For author Vanessa Chattman? They are absolutely around us, making their presence known.
Her personal paranormal experiences inspired The Poetry Series. Enjoy this poetry collection, which includes her many very real encounters with the unknown.
About the Author
Vanessa M. Chattman was born in Newark, NJ. Her family moved to East Orange, NJ, a few years later. She graduated from Clifford J. Scott High School in 1989. She joined the U.S. Army in 1990 and served on Active Duty for four years and ten months. She deployed to Desert Storm in 1990 and attended Vincennes University in 1993. She worked for the Department of Defense and Child Care Services from 1995 to 1998.
In November 1997 Vanessa was accepted into the International Poetry Hall of Fame. Her membership with The Writer's Digest Book Club has been active since 1997. Her poems have been published in three different anthologies. The poem "My House" has been published in The Poetic Voices of America Anthology. The second poem, titled "The Celebration," has been published in the Beginnings anthology. The poem titled "People" has been published by The National Library of Poetry and has received The Editor's Choice Award. Now Vanessa is an active member of the Unites States Army Reserve and has an associate's degree in applied science. She is a single parent and currently resides in Texas.
The Poetry Series is a 290-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-4709-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
