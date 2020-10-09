ThompsonStreet.com launches online Virtual 3-D Exhibition featuring American Artist Terry Thompson

In response to the permanent closure of many mid-tier galleries like Gavin Brown, the cancellation of Art Basel Miami 2020, Frieze, FIAC fairs, museum postponements, ThompsonStreet,com is please to announce launching its 3-D Virtual Exhibition of paintings and works on paper by American artist Terry Thompson. We invite you to discover this unique online experience to connect with the artist works on a guided tour or navigate at your own pace. There is no substitute to seeing art in person, but this online 3-D experience is pretty close.Thompson produced a wide range of innovative works over the years. The present exhibition focuses on the artist's output of his pivotal work of exploratory ventures in cosmic space. The series is a transformation of gestures and shapes with various applications of color that reach new territory in his vocabulary. These large works encompass a wide range of narratives that transcend the boundaries of figurative-surrealism and post-modern abstraction compositions.