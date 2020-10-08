Eden, NC Author Publishes Memoir
October 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Forgiving Chair, a new book by Patsy Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Forgiving Chair is a story of abuse and forgiveness. As a child, fierce expectations were placed on Johnson to care for her siblings and clean the small home they lived in. When Johnson failed to keep up with her chores, she was beaten. The story centers around the chair where these beatings were delivered.
About the Author
Patsy Johnson is the fifth child born to her parents, Bella and Clay, and grew up in a small rural town in Virginia. She has two grown children, Abby and Evan. She has been married to her husband for forty-five years. She enjoys church, western movies, and dogs.
The Forgiving Chair is a 112-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3306-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
