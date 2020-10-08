Shawnee, OK Author Writes Autobiography
October 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEventyrhistorie: A Fairytale Story: This is Not A F$@#%&^ Fairytale, a new book by Melissa Teslow High, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
These are the words that formed through circumstances that most would see as disaster. This disaster became the author's inspiration instead.
Seeking to look beyond the pain and find the bliss, she writes through a lens of a traumatic childhood that soon led to addiction and then to recovery. She uses the events as opportunities to fuel a new journey full of passion and love for helping others. Building beauty out of ashes is what she aims to do with the way these words came to hit paper. This book you are holding is the first step in that journey. So enjoy and pass on the love that she has poured out for you to read.
About the Author
Melissa Teslow High is the mother of three amazing humans. She has been using word therapy for her entire life. Writing is not just something she does; it is part of her soul. She lives in Shawnee, Oklahoma, and she has a strength, which is at times a weakness, for loving people. She is very passionate about addiction recovery and domestic violence therapy. She volunteers at Gateway Prevention to Recovery and leads a life group through Life Church, for women who have experienced domestic violence or addiction. She loves each and every person she comes in contact with, and she believes we all deserve to be loved and loved right where we are, no matter what kind of mess that might look like.
Eventyrhistorie: A Fairytale Story: This is Not A F$@#%&^ Fairytale is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2539-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
