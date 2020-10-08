Nazareth, PA Author Publishes Novel
October 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJoey Howe: A Long Time in Coming: Settling the Past: A Mystery, a new book by Joseph P Bartko, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
First in a series of mysteries that affect simple average people. This depicts how something that happens in childhood that has carried throughout life has as its basis – hatred.
Joey Howe: A Long Time in Coming: Settling the Past: A Mystery is an 88-page hardcover with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0194-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us