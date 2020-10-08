New Orleans, LA Author Writes Children's Fiction Book
October 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHow the BlumpFuzzel Came to Be, a new book by David G. Snow, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Blump and Fuzzel, two incorrigible characters from the land of Yellow and Blue, are meeting for their annual footrace to see who can run the fastest. But will their stubbornness get them into trouble?
How the BlumpFuzzel Came to Be also reminds us of the importance of teamwork in this bubbly story!
How the BlumpFuzzel Came to Be is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-8711-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com
