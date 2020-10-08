Local DeSoto, MO Author Publishes Memoir
October 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWild People of the Woods, a new book by Taylor Martin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Taylor Martin returned to his childhood home in Missouri under the worst of circumstances. His father spent the last years of his life descending deeper and deeper into dementia, and Taylor had no choice but to be there for his dad, to take care of him, to take care of his mom, and to take care of the family farm. Even after his father passed, Taylor stayed right there and built a new life for himself, moving his family across the country and putting down roots at the old homestead, choosing to settle in to the simple, quiet country life. Or so he thought.
Taylor soon had an encounter with creatures that terrified him, creatures that roamed the woods around his childhood home, sometimes appearing without warning, sometimes announcing their presence loudly as they crashed through the brush. Many know these behemoths as Bigfoots or Sasquatch, but over time, as Taylor learned to respect and even revere them, he came to know them as the Wild People of the Woods. Spanning decades and dozens upon dozens of encounters, Taylor's relationship with these beasts will enthrall you.
About the Author
Taylor Martin is a farmer in rural Missouri. Should you stumble upon his farm, you'd find the hardworking, reserved country boy out doing chores and tending the livestock, garden, and hayfields. If he isn't out working the fields, you'll find him spending time with his family, whom he loves and places above all else.
Wild People of the Woods is a 198-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6442-6193-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
