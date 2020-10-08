Chief Digital Officer is a new highly demanded position – full job description now available from Janco
October 08, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPark City – UT – www.e-janco.com – With the onset of the pandemic and the move towards virtual operations, the landscape of senior (C-Level) technology based positions has changed in many corporations. Where there used to be a single position, Chief Information Officer (CIO) who was the "center post" for technology there now over a half dozen positions that are driving and managing technology within corporations.
The CEO of Janco Associates, Inc., Mr. M. Victor Janulaitis said, "We have talked with many CEOs and CFOs, to an individual they all have focused on the new direction of virtual operations as drivers in the paradigm shift in the management of IT within their corporations. To that end, Janco has just released a new bundle of job descriptions focused on "C-Level" positions that are now the rule. Some of the key new positions are Chief Digital Officer, the Chief Experience Officer, Digital Brand Manager." The CEO explained further, "Along with the ten (10) job descriptions included in the C-Level Job description bundle, Janco has in included detail compensation data with low, median, and highest compensation levels for each of these positions." Janulaitis also said," The CIO role is one that is being decentralized as enterprise operation's management wants and needs to play a more critical role in technology."
The C-Level job description bundle contains ten (10) multi-page job descriptions. Included are job descriptions for Chief Information Officer(CIO), Chief Information Officer (CIO) - Small Enterprise, Chief Experience Officer (CXO), Chief Security Officer (CSO), Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), Chief Mobility Officer, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Data Officer (CDaO), Chief Digital Officer (CDO), and Digital Brand Manager.
Median total compensation levels for those positions ranges from $92,000 to $221,000.
Janulaitis added, "We have seen a significant increase in queries about the roles, responsibilities, and compensation levels for these C-Level positions. It is because of this demand we created the C-Level job description bundle. We do feel there is significant overlap with the tradition roles and responsibilities with the CIO and the new positions. However, with the move to more virtual operations and the impact of technology on the strategic direction of many operations, new positions are being created and budgeted for. We feel this is a long-term trend and forecast that CEOs will demand expertise in how the new virtual world will be developed and managed."
The CEO also said, "With the continued rapid movement in the roles and responsibilities, we are offering not only these ten (10) jobs descriptions, but also an update service. In that way, as these positions evolve, CEOs can be assured they will have current definitions of what each position encompasses."
Janco is an international consulting firm that follows issues that concern CIOs and CFOs and publishes a series of IT and business infrastructure HandiGuides® and Templates including detailed IT Job Descriptions, IT Infrastructure, Policies and Procedures, Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Template, Security Template, and its semi-annual IT Salary Survey.
Contact Information
Victor Janulaitis
Janco Associates, Inc.
435 659-0500
Contact Us
Victor Janulaitis
Janco Associates, Inc.
435 659-0500
Contact Us