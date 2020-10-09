Finally, Masks for the Bearded – Always Bearded Lifestyle Launches The Beard Tarp ™
October 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsBARRIE, ONTARIO, OCT. 9, 2020 – Barrie's own Always Bearded Lifestyle (ABL) is proud to introduce the first mask of its kind, The Beard Tarp™. Designed to provide unrestricted beard protection, The Beard Tarp™ is a multi-layered mask for men looking to stay safe – but also sharp.
"Regular masks keep your beard hair exposed, leaving your beard unprotected and messy. Those masks also cause divots and waves in your beard – the equivalent of hat hair," said Sven Hansen, Founder and CEO, ABL. "If you're serious about your beard, The Beard Tarp™ is the only mask out there designed to give you full protection, while maintaining your beard's shape. And, they look great."
The Beard Tarp™ offers 3 layers of protection + an additional Hydroknit filter and features a unique 3D design that allows for easier breathing and better speech projection. Designed for beards of all lengths and shapes, it comes with a removable aluminum nose bridge that provides a custom fit and tight seal – so it won't slip or fog your glasses.
Proudly designed and made in Canada, The Beard Tarp™ comes in two sizes and a variety of colours and patterns. It is available online at beardtarp.com and retails for $25.00 CDN for regular size or $30.00 CDN for large. Shipping is always free for purchases over $50.00 CDN.
"At a time when masks are mandatory or highly recommended in many jurisdictions, The Beard Tarp™ is the only option for the bearded," said Hansen. "Our loyal customers wanted a mask that met their safety, fashion and beard needs – and we're confident we delivered. The reception and demand for The Beard Tarp™ has been incredible thus far."
About Always Bearded Lifestyle
Founded in 2014, Always Bearded Lifestyle sources, produces and distributes premium all-natural beard care products that aid in skin, hair and hormonal health. ABL is available in over 350 retailers and through its online store at www.alwaysbearded.com. All Always Bearded Lifestyle House Blend products have been formulated with the help of skincare professionals who specialize in natural personal care products. Each ABL formula is CertClean certified, North America's leading certification for safer beauty and personal care products. All ABL packaging and ingredients are sourced from companies within a 150 KM radius. ABL pledges to stimulate the local economy while keeping its carbon footprint to a minimum.
For more information, visit www.alwaysbearded.com. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, or like us on Facebook. If you have a questions about our products or our retailer programs, please contact us at: hello@alwaysbearded.com or call (866) 834-9720.
-30-
Contact Information
Sven Hansen
Always Bearded - The Beard Tarp
(866) 834-9720
Contact Us
Sven Hansen
Always Bearded - The Beard Tarp
(866) 834-9720
Contact Us