Jackson, MS Author Writes Crime Thriller
October 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCrime Story, a new book by Dorothy Ann Pennginton, has been released by RoseDog Books.
About the Author
Dorothy Ann Pennington was born in Southbend, Indiana, which is the home of Notre Dame. Growing up, she liked to ice skate on the Linstead cow pond when it was frozen with ice. As she grew up, her family moved to Georgia. She found she was most impressed with the southern flowers and the red soil. As there was no snow, she began to learn how to roller skate, and she was good at it! At last, she seemed to be a southerner living in Milledgeville, Georgia. It was a very small town full of historical old buildings. Her family then moved to Atlanta, the capital city of Georgia, and later to Jackson, the capital city of Mississippi.
Crime Story is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0357-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
