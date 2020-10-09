Spencer, IN Author Publishes Novel
October 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Farm, a new book by B. West, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Westons loved their farm, where they raised their children, and now grandchildren, and they loved their life. Nothing could prepare them for the sudden loss of Jack, the families rock, and the immense grief they all felt until he made his appearance from the other side.
It was twenty days after Jack's passing when he first came through to his daughter, Lauren, and made contact with her. His wife Ellie, had seen him a few days later in the family room T.V. silently staring back at her, he had been trying to make contact with her, but found that to be more challenging. Lauren was epileptic and took anti-seizure medication that slowed her brain down and Ellie thought that's how Jack was able to contact her so easily.
The next few months would bring many surprises and heartache communicating with Jack, he befriends another spirit he meets on their beloved farm that was murdered a hundred and seventy years ago by his parents who ran an unsavory business. Once Jack has Mathews trust, then all the other spirits come forward and want to tell the Westons about all the terrible events that happened out at the farm, and the brutality of the previous owners so long ago.
Most of the victims were young children and as many as five thousand perished there at the hands of the "runners" of the child sex trafficking operation that started around 1813 and operated for almost forty years. They had been waiting so long to tell their stories to the living so they could move on and they were entrusting Jack and his family with their kept dark secrets to set them free.
The Farm is a 218-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2307-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us