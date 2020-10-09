Gloucester, MA Author Publishes Novel
October 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTraitors in the Gestapo, a new book by J.H. Ahlin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Traitors in the Gestapo, a compelling story of love and hate in Nazi Germany, tells the story of Jenz and Ezekiel, Jews who grow up in the dark shadow of the National Socialist Workers Party (Nazism) under Adolf Hitler. To help disguise his Jewish heritage, Jenz's parents send him to Hitler Youth Camp in 1936. As life grows more harsh and restrictive for Jews in Germany in the late 1930's, Jenz helps Ezekiel change his identity to Vitali Carapezza, which allows him entrance to the Technical University in Berlin. Jenz, because of his Aryan appearance, is "invited" to join the SS.
As both Jenz and Ezekiel grow appalled and sickened by the treatment of Jews, they conceal their identities to become involved in secret work. Their actions, fraught with intrigue and danger, change the course of the war and thwart the Gestapo's reign of terror.
About the Author
J.H. Ahlin is an accomplished author of two textbooks, over 50 research papers, and two novels. His first novel, Overrun, The Battle for Firebase 14, details some of his experiences in South Vietnam on the USS Kitty Hawk and near the DMZ as a U.S. Naval dentist in 1989. He has taught at School of Dental Medicine at both Tufts and Harvard University, for over 20 years. Dr. Ahlin has been a clinical dentist in Gloucester, Massachusetts for almost 50 years.
Traitors in the Gestapo is a 334-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4795-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us