Tempe, AZ Author Publishes Non-Fiction Book
October 09, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHood Rock: Lyfe, Luv & Circus, a new book by Dari L. B. Nichols, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Hood Rock: Lyfe, Luv & Circus: True Tales from the Soul is about truth, injustice, and one young girl's journey to take back her power. Pain inspired this book, freedom from pain completed it. This book seeks to free other people from the bondage of victimizations that they struggle within themselves. Be free.
About the Author
Dari L. B. Nichols was born in Tucson, Arizona in 1971 to Donnie and Darlene Blake. Dari had an eventful childhood filled with trials and tribulations but also many triumphs. Dari has five amazing children, ten grandchildren, an amazing husband and a host of family and friends. Currently Dari is interested in writing memoir and teaches at the college level in Arizona. Dari enjoys writing, dancing, singing, helping others and spending time with family.
Hood Rock: Lyfe, Luv & Circus is a 110-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0896-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
