Rutland, VT Author Publishes Poetry
October 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAn End to a Means, a new book by Klyde Rose, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An End to a Means is author Klyde Rose's poetic journey through two years of discovering love and heartbreak after the end of a toxic marriage. Although we all can expect to experience love and loss throughout our lives, we must always remain hopeful for a better day. Never give up on Love, no matter how much it hurts.
About the Author
Klyde Rose wishes he could help humans alike live healthier, more loving, and full lives. He lives his life with thought power, healing via love, self-awareness, forgiveness, and thoughtfulness. "Keep evolving. Keep trying," Klyde says. "Stay vigilant. Challenge yourself to be your best. And love each other."
An End to a Means is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0004-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
