Simi Valley, CA Author Writes Autobiography
October 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsI'm Still Here: Hold Tight, a new book by Patricia Ann Shennum, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sometimes when we go through traumatic losses and experiences, we may forget that others have gone through something similar-and maybe we can gain insight and strength from their words.
I'm Still Here is a true inspirational survival story about Patricia Shennum's tragic loss of her three children. It provides helpful suggestions, coping skills, readings, and music that were (and still are) very helpful to her-and just might be to you. This book was designed to help people who have suffered the loss of their children and to give them the hope and incentive to carry on.
About the Author
Patricia Shennum has an M.S. and an M.A. in Special Education and Behavioral Sciences in Education. She taught for twenty-four years in this field in Guam and Santa Barbara, California. A world traveler, Patricia's favorite place to visit is the South Pacific Islands. She also enjoys photography and other poetry books. She has a special place in her heart for Labrador Retrievers. Patricia currently lives in Simi Valley, California.
I'm Still Here: Hold Tight is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0293-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
