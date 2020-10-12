Leftchannel Motion Design Studio Adds Animation Flair to EA SPORTS NHL 21 Game
October 12, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsCOLUMBUS, OHIO, Oct, 12, 2020 -Leftchannel Motion Design Studio was recruited by Electronic Arts, Inc. (EA SPORTS) to create traditional animation for the global entertainment leader's official reveal trailer for NHL 21, EA SPORTS' AAA game featuring cover athlete Alexander "The Great Eight" Ovechkin.
Leftchannel Creative Director, Alberto Scirocco says their job was to create hand-drawn animation elements to punctuate the trailer's narrative expressed mainly in gameplay footage. Leftchannel's story-driven artistry also adds an emotional note to the sequences.
The result exceeded the expectations of EA SPORTS with a memorable and highly effective marketing asset that achieves the company's aim to engage audiences, drive emotion, and turn viewers into players, all while keeping the trailer in line with the actual game experience. NHL 21 is slated for release worldwide October 16, 2020.
To learn more about leftchannel's creative content design capabilities, visit the leftchannel website, email media@leftchannel.com or call +1 (614) 221-6911.
About leftchannel:
Leftchannel is a specialized creative studio with a global presence. For nearly 20 years, they've specialized in connecting people and brands through work that entertains, moves, and inspires.
About Electronic Arts:
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.
In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™.
EA Sports, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. FIFA is the property of its respective owners and used with permission.
For more information about EA, visit https://www.ea.com/news.
