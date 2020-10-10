Mexia, TX Author Writes Humorous Novel
October 10, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDown Lovers' Lane Where Art Entrances, Music Enchants, Poems Chat, and Jokes Poke, a new book by B.J. Mathews, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Take a journey in entertainment with Down Lovers' Lane, where you will be cognizant of the humorous side of life as well as the mundane. Here you are reminded that jokes amuse the soul and satisfy the heart, profound expressions are designed to engross the reader in logical thinking, art appeals to the eyes and heart, poetry appeals to the intellect and heart, and music appeals to the ears and heart.
About the Author
B. J. Mathews began his career as a teacher in the Rochester School District in New York (1972-1975). Prior to embarking on his career, Mathews received a Bachelor of Science degree from Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins, TX, in 1972. After obtaining some hands-on experience in the field, he earned a Diploma in art from the Stratford Career Institute in 2003. Mathews is certified as a teacher in Texas and in specialized art from the Art Instruction schools in Minnesota. In addition to his career, Mathews has had several songs published. He also is a published poet with his poem "A Still Night" appearing in Poetic Voices of America in 1998. He is a member of Broadcast Music, Inc.; and Nashville Songwriters Association International.
Down Lovers' Lane Where art Entrances, Music Enchants, Poems Chat, and Jokes Poke is a 88-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0582-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us