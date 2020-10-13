Fresh Stop & Go Program Launches In Louisville To Offer Homeless A Place To Shower And Receive Community Resources
October 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsFresh Stop & Go is an innovative, new program serving the homeless community in and around Louisville Kentucky by offering safe and easy access to hot showers, and a variety of other community resources, at no charge.
The program will follow all state and federal guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Fresh Stop & Go kicks off on Monday, October 12, 2020, and is open to the entire homeless community and anyone in need throughout the Louisville, KY area. It is currently scheduled to run at least two weeks through October 20, 2021, with plans to continue the program for a longer period if possible. Fresh Stop & Go is located in the Parkland neighborhood at 2931 Greenwood Ave. Louisville, KY 40211. Hours of operation will be 4 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, closed on Sundays.
Along with access to safe, clean and hot showers, provided via a portable shower truck, participants will also receive: nutritious food, warm clothing, supplies, resources and counseling services.
A variety of businesses and organizations are donating materials and support to make the Fresh Stop & Go program possible including: Louisville Forward, the Homeless Coalition, MSD, the Louisville Health Department, Cole's Place, Moon Portable Restrooms, Change Today Change, Ytforrjande, F.O.C.U.S. Tiny Hut and more.
Fresh Stop & Go President Anitra Herring was inspired to start this program following a breakfast conversation with a couple close friends. After brainstorming different ways to make a difference in the community, one of the women thought about how something as simple as a hot shower can reset a person's life, giving the hope needed to make it through another day.
Ms. Herring explains: "During COVID-19 most places that the homeless population can access for a shower are closed. I started thinking about how difficult this is, and about the powerful impact something as basic as access to a hot shower can have on a person. A hot shower can build self-esteem and create hope. A simple idea started getting bigger with an outpouring of community support. Once we shared the idea with people, many other possibilities began to come together. Now, along with hot showers, we're also offering a whole range of services including food, clothing, access to housing information, mental health counseling and more.
Fresh Stop & Go can provide a life-changing opportunity."
While the Fresh Stop & Go program currently has a license to operate in its Parkland- neighborhood location for a two-week period, organizers hope to find a way to stay open for a much longer period of time.
If you are interested in learning more, or in offering support to Fresh Stop & Go, please reach out directly to President Anitra Herring by phone: 248-688-4495, Program Director Sacha Manning 502-996-2031, Resource Manager Lee Williamson 502-322-3277, or by email: freshstop502@gmail.com.
Contact Information
Anitra Herring
Fresh Stop & Go
248-688-4495
Contact Us
