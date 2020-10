Nazareth, PA Author Publishes Mystery Novel

How Amateurs Helped Bad People Hang Themselves, a new book by Joseph P Bartko, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.How Amateurs Helped Bad People Hang Themselves describes how a bunch of amateurs can solve their own problems since none of them have special skills. No one is a super-trained person, just ordinary ones.About the AuthorJoseph P Bartko enjoys writing and watching old movies and TV shows.How Amateurs Helped Bad People Hang Themselves is a 62-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0499-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com