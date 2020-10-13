Network Control Named a "5 Best Telecom Companies to Watch" by The Silicon Review®
October 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsNetwork Control, a pioneer and leader in the Telecom Expense Management (TEM) industry today announced that it has been named one of The Silicon Review®'s 5 Best Telcom Companies to Watch. This selection was made after a review of the company's product offerings, completeness of services, and approach to Telecom Expense Management (TEM).
Mark Hearn, President and CEO of Network Control, said "We are honored to be acknowledged by The Silicon Review. With over 22 years of continuous evolution of services and supporting technology for managing companies' voice and data spend, finding errors and reducing costs, all while improving their service levels. We're proud of how we have led the industry, but more important is how we have consistently provided value for our customers."
In the profile article, Hearn shared his thoughts on several industry topics including the importance and value of a dedicated TEM platform and the current landscape of the communications industry as it evolves to serve ever-increasing demands of business. He also provided insights about internal company process complexities, the need to stay ahead of carriers' and other service providers' offerings and pricing models, and why dedicated TEM support is more effective than in-house management.
For the full article about Network Control and an interview with Mark Hearn read here.
About Network Control
Since 1998, Network Control has been a recognized leader for its US-based managed services that enable businesses to reduce and better control their voice, data, conferencing and wireless costs while improving their overall communications infrastructure. Companies have seen a six-month payback and typical ROI of 250-400% under the Network Control business model. The company has also pioneered Global TEM, a next generation services model that reflects the increased complexities of communications and its merger into the broader corporate IT infrastructure for companies with international footprints. More information can be found at www.network-control.com
Contact Information
Tara Harn
Network Control
+1 319-483-1123
Contact Us
Tara Harn
Network Control
+1 319-483-1123
Contact Us