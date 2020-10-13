Sterling, VA Author Writes Interactive Children's Book
October 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYou Inspire Me, I Inspire You, a new book by Halac Halac, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This unique book offers a variety of prompts to get young imaginations flowing. Each page offers ideas for children to share their own drawings, thoughts, and emotions. You Inspire Me, I Inspire You can be used independently or in a group to nurture young brains and help their imagination soar!
You Inspire Me, I Inspire You is a 290-page hardcover with a retail price of $75.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0181-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
