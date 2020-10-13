Veteran & Author Publishes Suspense Novel
The Bomber, a new book by Rex W. Shuey, Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Our two private investigators, Alex Luke and Jake Frost, are back and the action starts immediately with the destruction of a small bookstore, the disappearance of the manager, and the bombing of his home, leaving Jake injured and in the hospital. But that is just the beginning.
Clues left from a copy of Edgar Allan Poe's "Murder in the Rue Morgue" pilot Luke and Frost on a treasure hunt for millions in confiscated diamonds. It isn't long before the streets are running red in blood.
Bombings, treachery, murder, and Nazi war crimes are but a few of the obstacles that Luke and Frost must overcome. Then drag in a couple of disgruntles thugs, along with a sexy female drug lord and some additional twists, culminating in a surprise ending that will leave you rocking on the edge of your seat and begging for more. Sprinkle in a number of twists, bombings, and direction changes that will keep you mystified and entertained, turning pages to reveal the shocking ending.
The Bomber is a chilling and compelling page-turner of suspense and terror, with a smidgen of love thrown in. It is a riveting thriller that you will not soon forget.
About the Author
After nearly a quarter of a century in the U.S. Army, author Rex W. Shuey, Jr. retired as a sergeant major and is now living in Italy with his Italian-born wife, Maria. He has a son, Steven, presently residing in California.
Shuey was born in Torrington, Wyoming, and raised and educated in Indiana. He graduated from Logansport High School, Logansport, Indiana, in 1957. Entering the U.S. Army in 1962, he served in South Korea, Germany, and Italy, in addition to the United States with the military police. He graduated from the Sergeants Major Academy in 1980 and obtained an associate's in general studies from Central Texas College.
The Bomber is a 438-page hardcover with a retail price of $30.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0838-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
