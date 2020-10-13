UK Author Writes Sequel to Fantasy Novel
October 13, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMinds, a new book by Trish Edwards, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As the follow-up sequel to Believe Me, Minds is the continuing saga of Glen Grant-Wallace, who was chosen to be the Ambassador for Good by the Astrotars. He lives on the edge of meeting different people who are dedicated to the cause and who have mind-reading abilities.
About the Author
Trish Edwards resides in Scotland with her husband. She has a family of three children and several grandchildren. She and her husband own a hotel and restaurant that has a well-stocked malt whisky bar. Trish is formerly a ballroom dancer and enjoys reading, cooking, and traveling.
Minds is a 72-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2013-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
