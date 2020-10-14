Newnan, GA Author Publishes Book on Pandemic Safety Protocols
October 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSocial Distancing / Just Dis Me, a new book by Michael G. Schoolcraft Sr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Social Distancing / Just Dis Me is an informative source for children ages 2-10 on the coronavirus and what they can do to help prevent the spread of the disease-by washing doorknobs, their hands, etc., and thus keeping themselves and their families safe.
It is so important for us all to follow safety protocol during this pandemic in order to stay safe and help our parents, neighbors, and grandparents to not catch this awful virus.
About the Author
Michael G. Schoolcraft Sr. is a football and baseball coach, husband to a beautiful wife, and father to five wonderful sons, to whom he dedicates this book. He entered the U.S. Air Force and served in Great Britain at the end of the Vietnam War as a law enforcement officer and is now a retired master carpenter.
Social Distancing / Just Dis Me is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3305-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
