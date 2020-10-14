Colorado Springs, CO Author Publishes Novel
October 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Demon of Table Mesa, a new book by John Waddell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jacob and his two friends come across an old spirit board game they find in the attic. As the three become immersed in the game, they become a part of a story about Jacob's ancestors, who were involved in a massacre of a Native American village, which existed in the 1800s during the Indian wars.
With a desire to fix the injustices of his ancestors of the past, Jacob must travel through the "Portal to When." When arriving in the year 1852, Jacob is adopted by the leader of the village.
The Demon of Table Mesa is indeed a tale of demons-and while experiencing evil, Jacob must learn about the good and evil within himself.
About the Author
John Waddell grew up in South Boulder, Colorado, where he spent his childhood hiking all of the trails around Boulder. He imagined this story as he traveled the trails.
John is an avid outdoors person who enjoys hiking, biking, camping, traveling, and writing short stories and travel stories. His website is http://www.thedemonoftablemesa.com.
The Demon of Table Mesa is a 262-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4080-1. It is also available in hardcover and eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
