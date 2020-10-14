Jabuka Adapts for Hybrid and Homeschool Edu-tainment
October 14, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Education NewsSchool isn't exactly the same this year. So, while innovative teaching methods become the norm, why shouldn't a twisted letter game become a home school goto?
"Well, we were looking to build the 'buzz' about our new word game, but we hadn't really intended for Jabuka to become a school supply," quipped Martin Russocki, inventor of JABUKA. "Certainly, Jabuka can be used that way. The creative aspect of Jabuka makes it ideal for spelling, vocabulary and creative thinking."
So, what's all the buzz about?
JABUKA, (MSRP $19.95 for 2-4 players ages 8+), is a new rotating letter word game with a coffee theme. "We had to change our strategy from slow-build specialty retail to a fast-paced direct-to-consumer demand," Russocki said. "Maybe it's because Jabuka can be played anywhere anytime by multiple age ranges. It isn't like Scrabble or Bananagrams, because, in its own way, Jabuka has its own alphabet and kids are getting a big kick out of that."
Learn to Speak Jabuka
The idea for JABUKA started in a coffee shop, when Russocki was fiddling with a coffee bean on the table. He looked around at the digitally detached people typing phonetic abbreviated texts. Pondering the deterioration of language skills, he scribbled his initial "M" on the coffee bean and spun it around. The "M" magically morphed into a "W" and then into an "E". Russocki immediately began to invent a multipurpose new alphabet. Because the coffee bean was a good fit to spin the letters, the theme stuck. No more boring square tiles, no turn-taking, and no board needed. JABUKA arrives in a sack as a fast, portable game with simple scoring. Players spill the beans and start a battle of words (official rules at www.jabukagames.com). The clever word scrambles and added letters are endless when:
About Jabuka Games, Inc.
Based in Toronto, Ontario, Jabuka Games Inc. is a start-up game designer and marketer of new and original games. Its premier product is a game of the same name: JABUKA, a coffee themed word game. If its first product is any indication of its future, Jabuka Games is destined to be a very successful entry into the toy and game industry. JABUKA has already received overwhelmingly positive response, recognized with four major awards for excellence in quality, design, educational and entertainment value, originality, and appeal. In the short time since its debut at the New York Toy Fair, JABUKA has sold over 60,000 games worldwide. It's available at Indigo locations across Canada, over 300 stores in the U.S., and online everywhere For additional information, visit www.jabukagames.com and interact with the company on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
Contact Information
Greg Walsh
Jabuka Games, Inc.
203-292-6280
Contact Us
Greg Walsh
Jabuka Games, Inc.
203-292-6280
Contact Us