Lubbock, TX Professor & Author Publishes History Book
October 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Concise History of Western Civilization: From Prehistoric to Early Modern Times: Third Edition, a new book by Gary Forsythe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This volume is designed to serve as the textbook for an undergraduate college course that surveys the history of Western Civilization up to the Early Modern Period. It differs from most Western Civilization books in that it places more emphasis on the ancient world and less on the Middle Ages. It treats the ancient Near Eastern civilizations with a view to understanding the historical context of ancient Judaism and the Hebrew Bible, and it also stresses the political thought and institutions of the ancient Greeks and Romans, which have been so important in shaping the political institutions of many modern nations worldwide. The text is a straightforward textbook of basic historical information and represents the content of the author's class lectures in his course on Western Civilization.
About the Author
Gary Forsythe is a professor of ancient Greek and Roman History at Texas Tech University.
A Concise History of Western Civilization: From Prehistoric to Early Modern Times: Third Edition is a 434-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4063-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us