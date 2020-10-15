Chicago, IL Author Publishes Suspense Novel
October 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Husband and Wife's Darkest Secret, a new book by Sheila G Barr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Steven and Annette Wells are a picturesque American family. They have a house in the suburbs; six beautiful children; and are well-liked by their neighbors and community.
But Steven and Annette have a dark secret: they're killers. Blinded by their own prejudice, they go on a killing spree in San Francisco. Can anyone stop them?
About the Author
Sheila G Barr was born in East Chicago, Indiana and grew up on the south side of Chicago. She loves to travel and sports.
A Husband and Wife's Darkest Secret is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0145-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us