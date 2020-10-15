Sturgeon, WI Author Publishes Novel
October 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSwimmer, a new book by Brett Reetz, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A Door County (WI) native and washed-up Chicago Detective, Lloyd Jornt decided it might be best to return to the Peninsula to drink the remainder of his failed life away.
Unfortunately, a series of bizarre watery deaths interrupt Lloyd's destructive binge when his step-brother, the Sheriff, enlists his help to stop the killings.
In Lloyd's quest for answers, he meets a twelve-year-old Todd Grafton- a deaf boy who spends his evenings with his telescope studying the night sky over Green Bay. When, one night, Todd spots someone he thinks is a super hero, he decides that he wants to be a night swimmer, too.
Together, Lloyd and Todd discover that pristine Chamber's Island may be the home to an ancient evil: the Swimming Man.
Swimmer is a 540-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4101-3. It is also available in hardcover and eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
