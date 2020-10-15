Livonia, MI Author Writes Science Fiction Novel
October 15, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTime Gamblers: Trilogy, a new book by Carl Tulee, has been released by RoseDog Books.
What if you could find out which professional football, baseball, and basketball teams were the greatest of all time? Well, in Time Gamblers: Trilogy, a group of time travelers do! The twist? Two of them are unscrupulous, and they manage to steal some of the time machine's devices in order to change history for their own selfish purposes. Now, it's up to the good guys, led by Carl and Scott, to stop them and undo their damage to history.
Time Gamblers: Trilogy is a 10-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2403-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
