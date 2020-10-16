Doctor & Author Publishes Book on Addiction
Addiction is a terrible disease and affects families, loved ones, friends and to some extent, everyone in the community. Addiction and Recovery: What Everyone Should Know explains the basic understanding of addiction or drug and alcohol dependency and recovery process: myths about addiction and recovery; recovery process and expectations; recovery and relapse prevention strategies; and a road map for recovery. This book is written not necessarily for individuals dealing with mental health and substance use disorders, but for millions of people who are eager to understand this progressive disease of addiction. It is important to know how to intervene, what and when to say anything to ensure effective communication to help motivate and support individuals struggling with substance use disorders to quit, without the consequences of making them angry and trigger cravings and usage.
It is my hope that this book will also help Behavioral Health Clinicians (BHC), especially new graduates and those with no history of alcohol and drug abuse and are intimidated and made infective in their substance abuse professional counseling practices by utterances from addicts, such as, "How can you talk to me about drug abuse when you have never tried any illicit drugs?" or "I will only listen to a person who has been there and done the drugs I'm using." As the adage goes, "you can't do right with a do wrong mind." It is, therefore, incumbent upon every citizen to learn and acquire some basic knowledge about addiction and recovery, as well as develop some basic communication skills to help communicate effectively with individuals and loved ones struggling with substance (alcohol and drugs) use disorders.
Throughout his educational, psychosocial, and spiritual journey, Agyenim A-Boateng has earned two doctorate degrees; General Medical Doctor and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D. in Human Services) with a concentration in Disaster, Crisis and Intervention, from two continents, Europe and United States of America, respectively; and a master's degree in clinical mental health and substance abuse counseling in United States of America.
He is the sole proprietor and program director of Generations Health Services, LLC, an intensive outpatient mental health and substance abuse treatment program and a Licensed Clinical Addictions Specialist (LCAS), Nationally Certified Rehabilitation Counselor, Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor (LCMHC), Certified Clinical Supervisor (CCS), Ex-Certified Forensic Screener, and a Substance Abuse Professional (SAP). He has been in the mental health and substance abuse field since 1998 and worked as a private and independent licensed clinical practitioner since 2001, about 18 years. Always believing that a higher purpose and a higher degree will enable him to assume a higher position in any health service organization, including the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), or Behavioral Health organization, providing mental health and substance abuse services to individuals with trauma-related mental health and substance use disorders, as well as individuals with triple diagnoses of medical, mental health and substance use disorders, Dr. A-Boateng, a.k.a. "Dr. Boat" strives to effect positive social changes.
Addiction and Recovery: What Everyone Should Know is an 82-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2157-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
