Baldwin Place, NY Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
October 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIn The Shadows of His Grace, a new book by Dolores WM Fleming, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In The Shadows of His Grace is Dolores Fleming's compelling, faith-driven life story. From her earliest years working alongside her siblings and parents as migrant farm workers in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, and attending a segregated school in Trenton, New Jersey, to her early adult years that were shaped by both the pain of infidelity, domestic violence, and divorce and the joy of giving birth, raising her sons, and achieving her personal goals, Fleming's story is one of unwavering faith in the Lord.
She details her struggles as a single mother, the fulfillment of her hard-won professional and educational accomplishments, and even the immeasurable pain of losing her son-all while declaring her love of the Lord and her commitment to church, describing it as the "foundation and the network for all things in family life."
Dolores' memoir is about her love and faith in God, the joy of loving, giving, and serving others, and about staying focused and persevering, even in the face of grief and sorrow.
About the Author
Dolores WM Fleming is a seasoned communications professor with classroom and professional experience in film and television and is a veteran actress in off-Broadway productions.
She also served as an adjunct faculty member for the College of New Rochelle and SUNY – Westchester Community College and has been a recipient of a number of esteemed awards, including the 2006 Partners in Justice Award by Legal Services of the Hudson Valley, the Woman of Essence Award for Finer Womanhood in 1997 by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, and the Westchester County Local Hero (Apple-Metro Inc.) award in 2006.
Fleming has also served as a guest speaker for a number of local churches in White Plains, New York and as a Sunday School teacher for Calvary Baptist Church.
In The Shadows of His Grace is a 132-page hardcover with a retail price of $36.00. The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9410-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
