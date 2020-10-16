Billings, MT Author Publishes Photography Book
October 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsIndia, a new book by Walter Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Artist, Travel photographer, graphic artist, Walter Williams has traveled around the world photographing many cultures. He has chosen to share his work through publishing travel books that can be hand-held while relaxing and dreaming of you own travel goals. Walter studied fine art at Western Washington University and later studied psychology at Montana State University then worked as a social worker in Montana until retiring in 2017. Walter also shares these journeys with his adult grandchildren, one at a time, in the hope of expanding their perspective on this world we live in.
India is an 80-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0166-5. It is also available in hardcover and eBook. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
