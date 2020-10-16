South African Author Publishes Cookbook
October 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Cookbook, a new book by Lenah Motlahabo Lebelo, has been released by RoseDog Books.
My Cookbook was about destiny; that food provides life, that our eating habits are a reflection of so many things about ourselves and how we see life, how we feel or made to feel, finance, and where we see ourselves in the future. It is about how eating right has nothing to do with money, but making informed decisions. It's choosing peanuts over chocolate. Truth is, it's about balance, a bit of sweet and a bit of savoury. Productivity, health, finance, and wholeness start with a good diet.
My Cookbook is about the author Lenah Motlahabo Lebelo's journey with food, as she tries to maintain a healthy weight when wanting to indulge, and trying to regain the energy lost during exercise without adding extra calories. The recipes enclosed are a celebration of people who impacted her life, especially her family, as others overcame sugar diabetics and some lost the battle. It was to say, "With moderation you can enjoy it all."
About the Author
Lenah Motlahabo Lebelo studied science (organic synthesis) and worked at various locations, one being a measurement institution, but she was a foodie and an exercise freak at heart from a young age. She had an interesting palate and believes in eating right and the right amount.
My Cookbook is a 132-page hardcover with a retail price of $36.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4149-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us