Boise, ID Author Writes Poetry Book
October 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWater Buffalo Being Attacked by Lions, a new book by Robert Barrett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
An Excerpt from Water Buffalo Being Attacked by Lions:
I'm not indifferent to your touch
As we lie together in the early morning light
Though we've grown old together, we're still young enough
About the Author
For more geriatric erotic sex poems like this, BUY THIS BOOK- or steal it. But if you steal it, be warned, it you are caught, you will be prosecuted under the full force of federal and state law, or in the case of international theft, under whatever laws you have, wherever you're from. THIS MAY INCLUDE BODILY HARM, but probably not.
Water Buffalo Being Attacked By Lions is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0212-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
