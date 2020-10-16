Coldwater, MS Author Writes Realistic Fiction Novel
October 16, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBetween Two Trees, a new book by Guthrie Rhoades, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Between Two Trees is a tale about the birth of a child, the start of a family, the adventures, lessons, ups and downs, of childhood being a parent, being a child, while reflecting on childhood and the lessons author Guthrie Rhodes learned being a parent and what his parents taught him, all the while trying to find the beauty of life and living with the choices we all make and learn from at some point. It's about friendship, choosing friends, and standing up for what is right, even when others don't. It's about life and living and hopefully to remind parents and kids to always remember to keep trying and keep living and that in the end we are all children learning how to do it the right way. The hope is that parents will sit down to read with their children and see what each other may be going through.
About the Author
Guthrie Rhodes is a writer, musician, and nurse who lives on the perfect piece of land in the beautiful South. When he is not writing or working, he spends his time playing with his two children, laughing with his wife, and enjoying his back porch view and a bourbon. Between Two Trees is his first published novel.
Between Two Trees is 484 pages. The paperback has a retail price of $27.00 while the hardcover has a retail price of $31.00. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
