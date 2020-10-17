Endless Games Deals New Card Sharks Game
October 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEndless Games gets "deal" for the home version of the current hit ABC-TV Game Show, Card Sharks, hosted by funnyman Joel McHale. The officially licensed Card Sharks Game (MSRP $24.99 for 3 or more players ages 14+) brings all of the fun of the show into your home for friends and family to play together.
To play Card Sharks, players have to first, try to answer a tough polling guess-timate question, and the opponent has to choose if the guess is too high or too low. The winner of the question gets control of their cards to have a chance to predict their hand of cards one at a time.
In the Endless Games home version of Card Sharks, individuals can play as solo contestants or large groups can organize for team play.
Card Sharks is latest in Endless Games' extremely successful line of game show adaptations, which already includes Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune Card Games and Junior Card Games, as well as Password board game.
About Endless Games: Founded in 1996 by industry veterans Mike Gasser, Kevin McNulty and game inventor Brian Turtle, Endless Games specializes in games that offer classic entertainment and hours of fun at affordable prices. The three have an uncanny ability for discovering and developing hit games, having been a part in past successes Trivial Pursuit™, Pictionary® and Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon™. The mission of the Endless Games team and partners is to produce high quality entertainment in board games that are quick and easy to learn and offer "Endless" play value to all people. For additional information, visit www.endlessgames.com and interact with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube.
Card Sharks ©2020 FremantleMedia N.A., Inc.
Wheel of Fortune ©2020 Califon Productions, Inc.
Jeopardy! ©2020 Jeopardy Productions, Inc.
Password ©2020 FremantleMedia N.A., Inc.
All Rights Reserved
