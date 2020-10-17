Heflin, AL Author Publishes Romance Novel
October 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGhost of the Gray Lion, a new book by Isabella Banks, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Grace Ann Collins had everything she ever wanted, a successful career, beautiful home, and a caring husband-until she found him in the throes of passion with another woman. Devastated after her divorce, she retreated from social life by redecorating her home and spending quality time with her cat, Ernie. Grace Ann wants to shake off those blues, but she doesn't quite know how to move on.
On a whim, she decides to accompany her brother and his friend on a nighttime ghost-hunting expedition to a snowy Civil War battlefield. Grace Ann is skeptical, but when the instruments detect a spirit, she is intrigued. When the apparition turns out to be a Confederate soldier and a true Southern gentleman, her old spark returns. Could Major John Andrews Clay be the man to mend her broken heart?
About the Author
Isabella Banks is an author, a certified Interior Designer, and educator from Heflin, Alabama. She fell in love with reading when her grandmother gave her a copy of Gone With The Wind when she was ten-years-old. Isabella has degrees from Auburn University, Jacksonville State University, and the University of Alabama. Now retired, she is restoring her Historic 1921 Craftsman home. She in an avid history buff, and was inspired to write after researching her family's rich ancestry.
Ghost of the Gray Lion is a 186-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0142-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
