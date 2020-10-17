New Castle, IN Author Publishes Mystery Novel
October 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Bethesda Murder Mystery, a new book by Rebekah M. George, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jenna's transition from cop to detective turns out not to go as smoothly as she had hoped. While the first twist is a pleasant one-her husband becomes her new partner on the job-her first crime isn't so easy to wrap up. It may just be the first of many.
About the Author
Rebekah M. George's favorite hobby is writing. She can sometimes take years to complete a story she is committed to resolving. Her other hobbies include reading and painting.
The Bethesda Murder Mystery is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0967-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
