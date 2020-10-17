Janesville, WI Author Publishes Book on the Presidents
October 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Real Ranking of the Presidents: An Accomplishments-Based Evaluation, a new book by Terry L. Koglin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Taking into account several factors, The Real Ranking of the Presidents: An Accomplishments-Based Evaluation takes a look at the service of every U.S. President. Terry L. Koglin explores the circumstances surrounding each president's election the economy, political climate, and the opponent. The evaluation is based upon the specific details, and Koglin evaluates in an objective manner, which differs from those done by mainstream commentators.
About the Author
Having been a political activist most of his life, Terry L. Koglin campaigned in elementary school for favored presidential candidates. That same level of political involvement continued through his college career, where his activism came to the attention of the authorities. His activism continued into his adult life when he campaigned openly for favored presidential and other candidates. He has also a special interest in history since childhood. Koglin lives in Wisconsin. This is his sixth published work.
The Real Ranking of the Presidents: An Accomplishments-Based Evaluation is a 200-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4944-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
