Baltimore, MD Author Leonard Hamm Publishes Teacher Manual and Workbook
October 17, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Hamm Rules on Relationships, Leadership, Community, and Love: Teacher Manual and Workbook, two new books by Leonard Hamm, have been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This teacher's manual is designed to give you exercises and activities that line up with Leonard Hamm's book titled The Hamm Rules on Relationships, Leadership, Community, and Love. It is a complementary resource that you can use to engage in unique discussions about the relationship between the police and the community. A core principal of the teacher's manual is that it is full of activities that will encourage a greater dialogue between the community and the police. There are elements in this teacher's manual that are rarely discussed by the police and the community.
Also, don't forget The Hamm Rules on Relationships, Leadership, Community, and Love Workbook, the complementary workbook to the Teacher Manual. It is designed to get the reader to consider solutions and different responses that build leadership and develop trust between the community and the police. Each section will encourage you to answer questions and list possible solutions. It is a workbook that will inspire discussions amongst the police, school leaders, and the community. Read this book to help you build a successful life for yourself.
About the Author
Leonard Hamm is currently the Chief of Police/Director of Public Safety at Coppin State University, as well as an Adjunct Professor of Criminal Justice at Coppin. He was formerly Baltimore Police Commissioner, Chief of Police/Director of Public Safety at Morgan State University, and Chief of Police of Baltimore City Public School System Police Department.
The Hamm Rules on Relationships, Leadership, Community, and Love Teacher Manual and Workbook are both 130 pages, each with retail prices of $23.00. They were published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
