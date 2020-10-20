Lake Forest, CA Author Publishes Spiritual Novel
Innocence Lost is a coming-of-age story of a girl who had been through a childhood of abuse from those who were supposed to be her protectors. These abuses led her to see herself as broken and unacceptable to society. Yet, unbeknownst to her, her Creator was watching and preparing her future to be one of healing and purpose.
A narrative intertwined with poetry, Cheryl Patterson's novel gives readers characters that are both real and relatable. Those who have experienced abuse and carry guilt and shame from their past will find hope and healing for their souls. Anyone looking for encouragement and reassurance of the healing power of the love of God will find both in the poetry and prose of Innocence Lost.
Cheryl Patterson is the founder and CEO of Catch the Vision Ministries. She has been teaching and speaking about the Bible for more than thirty-five years. A retired high school teacher, she has a BA in Liberal Arts with an emphasis in English. Patterson has a passion for poetry and music and loves restoring old furniture. She is the mother of five and grandmother and great-grandmother to many.
Innocence Lost is a 134-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2256-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
