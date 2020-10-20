Escondido, CA Author Writes Mystery Novel
October 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrom the Bottom of the Bay, a new book by Brian Eykholt, has been released by RoseDog Books.
After several mishaps in her life, Alexa Drake is forced to spend her days working at the shipping yard, forced to take jobs smuggling whatever for whomever off cargo freighters and into the seedy streets of San Francisco. Though she just wants to get ahead, life can be unpredictable and may turn this young woman into something else, something twisted, along the way.
Praise for From the Bottom of the Bay:
"I love Alexa's character and the story is well-written, fast-paced with action from the start. I do not believe I have read this author before but I do like his writing style and his imagination."
About the Author
Brian Eykholt grew up near Boston, Massachusetts with a strong interest in writing. He graduated from Salem State University and currently lives in California. This is his first novel.
From the Bottom of the Bay is a 278-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4190-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore at http://www.rosedogbookstore.com
