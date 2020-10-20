Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC) Ranks No. 163 on the 2020 Growth List
October 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsBarrie, Ontario - (October 20, 2020) Canadian Business ranked Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC) No. 163 on the 32nd annual Growth List, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies. Produced by Canada's premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth List ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth. Growth List winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business published with Maclean's magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and GrowthList.ca.
ESC made the 2020 Growth List with five-year revenue growth of 497%. "We've been privileged to collaborate with incredible clients and supplier partners to allow us to be recognized for the 2nd year in a row. The challenges and opportunities they have presented us with every day have pushed us to grow and find new ways to continuously innovate." Vern Solomon, Founder and President.
"The companies on the 2020 Growth List are really exceptional. Their stories are a masterclass in how to survive when the economy throws a curveball. Despite turbulence, the 2020 Growth List companies showed resilience, spirit and, most importantly, empathy and strong leadership," says Susan Grimbly, Growth List Editor.
"As we celebrate over 30 years of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that the heart of Canada's entrepreneurial community beats strong, even in tough times."
"It's been a challenging year for everybody in 2020. We were fortunate in that we were ahead of the curve in terms of working from the cloud and that allowed our team to deliver projects efficiently" said Aaron Styles, Vice President at ESC.
ABOUT THE GROWTH LIST
For over 30 years, the Growth List ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies (formerly the Growth 500) has been Canada's most respected and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Originally developed by PROFIT and now published in a special Growth List print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the December issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at GrowthList.ca and CanadianBusiness.com, the Growth List ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth, and the Startup List ranks Canadian new growth companies on two-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking, visit GrowthList.ca.
ABOUT CANADIAN BUSINESS
Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving business publication in the country. It has fuelled the success of Canada's business elite and, through the Growth List ranking, celebrates leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.
About ESC
ESC is an innovative design/build and manufacturing company providing Cleanroom and Critical Environment solutions to a variety of industries from Healthcare/Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical and Biopharma Manufacturing, Biotechnology, Electronics/Optics, R&D Facilities, Institutional Innovation and Business Incubation hubs across North America.
Through three core vertically integrated pillars of:
ESC focuses on client process requirements to develop a complete turnkey solution that meets all regulatory and compliance requirements in the industries we serve.
Innovation and creation of leading-edge solutions is at the heart of everything we do. Our core vision is to "Create Environments for Success" for all of our partners and stakeholders in a project. This starts with open discussions at ideation through to conceptual design, construction commissioning and qualification of a facility.
