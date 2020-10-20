Thornton, CO Veteran & Author Publishes Book on Mental Illness
October 20, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsElderly Abuse and Mental Illness, a new book by John Walshe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The main point of this book is to raise the question that the great Greek philosopher Plato raised almost two thousand five hundred years ago. Should we prosecute and incarcerate the elderly? Let me also ask: should we prosecute and incarcerate the mentally ill, as we do now? Lastly, how should we treat the elderly who have mental breakdowns as so many will? If the answers are yes, should we just punish as being imprisoned does-and should they also be abused? This document illustrates the atrocities that can happen when we don't recognize and appreciate the limitations of the mentally ill and elderly.
About the Author
John Walshe is a 74-year-old disabled Vietnam War era veteran. He was born and raised in Kings Park, a town in the eastern end of Long Island. He attended the University of Nebraska to obtain a bachelor's degree in general studies and later furthered his studies at the university in business administration. After developing forms of dementia and amnesia, Walshe suffered a mental breakdown and was incarcerated for seven years. Walshe now authors books on his incarceration, motivation, attitude, and sales.
Elderly Abuse and Mental Illness is a 202-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0694-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us