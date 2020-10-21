Miami, FL Author Publishes Memoir of Tourism in South America
October 21, 2020 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOn the Trails of My Destiny, a new book by Darius Morgan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On the Trails of My Destiny tells the story of Darius Morgan and how he got started in South America. The author had the vision to open tourism in Bolivia and he worked tirelessly against all odds and had unexpected adventures. Though a gypsy once predicted he would be a popular man in many countries, no one could have foreseen the connections he would make in the process of launching his company and tourism in Bolivia. As if climbing the bleachers of fate, On the Trails of My Destiny details the journey of the man who made his dreams a reality.
About the Author
After his arrival from Europe, Darius Morgan worked in mining business in Bolivia, installed industrial equipment and constructed power plants, sometime supervising. He speaks Romanian, French, English, Italian, German and Spanish. He enjoys every moment of his time on earth and of seeking what is hidden beyond the horizons. After living a long time among the mountains, he finally realized his dream of living in the jungle. Darius and his wife have two children, both continuing his work and five adorable grandchildren.
On the Trails of My Destiny is a 212-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2502-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at www.dorrancepressroom.com or our online bookstore http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
